‘It saved my life:’ Florence Welch cancelled recent shows to have ‘emergency surgery’

The musician, who is the lead singer of Florence + the Machine, was forced to call off shows at two festivals, Zurich Openair and Rock en Seine in Paris, in the last few weeks.

Opening up about the reasoning behind the cancellations, Welch shared a post of apology on Instagram, but said she required surgery that ultimately ‘saved her life”.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows,” she wrote on Sunday (27 August). “My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.”

Welch was referencing the fact that she postponed Florence + the Machine’s UK tour in November 2022 after breaking her foot during a show.

She assured her fans she would “be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga”, but said she would not be “jumping so much”, adding: “You can do that for me.” The conclusion to the band’s tour will take place in September.

Welch continued: “Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much-needed strength and catharsis right now.”

Florence + the Machine’s songs include “Dog Days Are Over” and “Shake It Out”. The band have had four UK No 1 albums with Lungs, Ceremonials, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful and Dance Fever, which were released in 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2022, respectively.

After injuring herself on stage last year, Welch wrote on Instagram: “I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night.”

“It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

She continued: “I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.

“I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms. X x.”