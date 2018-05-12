Israel wins Eurovision as Ireland finishes 16th

Israel has won the Eurovision Song Contest after a very tense finale in Lisbon, Portugal.

Singer Netta said "I'm so happy... thank you for accepting difference and diversity" as she took to the stage.

She received a total of 529 points for her performance of ‘Toy’ during the Grand Final at the Altice Arena hall. Israel has now won the popular song contest four times.

Austria had been in the lead following the jury vote but Israel soared to the top once the public's vote came in. Meanwhile, Ireland finished 16th with Ryan O'Shaughnessy receiving 136 points for his performance of 'Together'.

It was the first time Ireland had a performer in the final in five years. Singer Eleni Foureira from Cyprus was the hot favourite going into tonight's final but she came up second best on the night with her song ‘Fuego’.

It was an eventful night in the Portuguese capital as a stage invader interrupted the UK's performance and tried to take the microphone from singer SuRie.

