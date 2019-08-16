Irish band Kodaline announced among the final Electric Picnic line-up

Kodaline have just been added to the line-up for Electric Picnic.

In little under two weeks, all roads will lead to Stradbally, Co Laois for the festival taking place from August 30 – September 1.

It’s certainly one for Irish acts as Hozier was announced earlier this year to headline the event, as well as Florence and the Machine, The Strokes, and The 1975.

Swords band Kodaline have now been added to the bill this afternoon for the hotly anticipated event, as well as London indie rockers Razorlight.

Other newly added Irish acts include the majestic Lyra, Kneecap – who rap as Gaeilge – and The Clockworks, an up-and-coming Galway rock band, managed by former Oasis boss Alan McGee and who are represented by the same group as the Arctic Monkeys and The Strokes, WME Agency.

King Kong Company, The Riptide Movement, Toucan, Fangclub, Touts, JyellowL, The Scratch, Alex Gough, The Wha, His Father’s Voice, ELM, Sinead O’Brien, Post-Party, Isaac Butler and Aimée have also been added to the list of performers for the sold-out weekend.

