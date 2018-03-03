Irish animator's Steel Panther fan video impressed band so much they asked him to make a music video

Kenneth Noble (36) from Thurles is a massive fan of the comedic glam metal group and created a fan video for them which they loved and shared on their social media channels.

Ahead of their first ever live Irish gig in Dublin (which sold out in 30 minutes), he made contact again and asked if they would like another video and just before Christmas they asked him if he would animate a video for their song, Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills). "This was huge news that a band as huge as Steel Panther wanted a small freelance animator to make an official music video for them," Kenneth tells Independent.ie.

A still from Wrong Side of the Tracks (Out in Beverly Hills) by Steel Panther

Kenneth learned his craft in Templemore College in Tipperary, graduating in 2014, before setting up his own company, Noble Productions, which later became NToonz. He approached his old stomping ground for help with the Steel Panther video. "They were more than happy to oblige and I got two great students, Matt Sheedy and Erin Ffitch on board as background artists," he says.

"The great part of being asked to make this video was that I was given complete control, full artistic licence to do anything in it. Knowing how controversial this band is - certainly not child friendly - I knew exactly what was needed." Kenneth worked 15 hour days for three weeks to complete the project, but says he "loved every minute". The band loved the result, but just needed two changes, the addition of more pyro, and to change lead singer Satchel's guitar as he had just signed a deal with Charvel Guitars.

When the band arrived in Dublin for their Academy gig Kenneth met them backstage. "The band as I said are extremely controversial and I didn’t really know what to expect," he admits. "But what I can say is they are actually the nicest guys, so down to earth and I was speaking with lead guitarist and main writer Russell Parish, not his alter ego, his character Satchel. All four of the guys were like this. They were very welcoming to me."

Parish, vocalist Michael Starr, and drummer Stix Zadinia all loved the video, which is live on YouTube now (although, as mentioned, it is adult viewing) and has garnered 43,000 views in a week.

Kenneth is hoping to garner more commissions for NtoonZ. It's a long way from decorating his parents' "walls, fancy encyclopedia books, or anything else I would consider bare!" he laughs.

Online Editors