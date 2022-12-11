Ireland’s Sophie Lennon (13) lands fourth spot in Junior Eurovision

Ireland finished fourth in the Junior Eurovision in Yerevan, Armenia yesterday with 13-year-old Sophie Lennon lighting up the stage and showcasing the Irish language to millions of viewers.

The teenager, who has performed on the West End in London, sang Solas, which means ‘Light’ in Irish.

The song shines a light on mental health issues.

Sophie has helped Ireland achieve its highest number of votes in the history of the junior song contest, which was won by France’s Lissandro.

The young singer’s success is little surprise as she is already somewhat of an experienced performer.

Sophie recently won the BBC School Soloist of the Year. And she was the youngest to be nominated for two AIMS awards for her performance as Fiona in Shrek at the Grand Opera House in Belfast.

The singer also went viral with over 7 million views for her performance of O Holy Night, a song her grandad asked her to record for him. And she has previously appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.

Sophie, from Newry in Co Down, wore a golden lace ball gown and sang powerfully in front of the backdrop of a lighthouse, while the stage was ignited by glitzy lighting and dramatic smoke.

The song, written by Niall Mooney, is about mental health and “finding light at the end of the tunnel”, Sophie previously stated.

“My song means light – and no matter how dark or sad some times get, you will always be able to find the light inside of you,” said Sophie.

“It’s like the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s always there, it’s just sometimes harder to find.”

Her favourite experience in Yerevan had been the opening ceremony in the Republic Square.

“Oh my goodness, I literally had no words at the time, the fireworks... it was just amazing, I loved it. I love Yerevan so much.”

Sophie told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme ahead of the show that her performance would be “magical”.

Mooney had previously written Niamh Kavanagh’s It’s For You, as well as numerous other Junior Eurovision entries.

Commissioning editor for TG4, Laura Ní Cheallaigh, said: “I wish to congratulate Sophie Lennon on an amazing achievement, coming fourth in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

“This is Ireland's best achievement to date in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and we are proud to be a broadcast partner of the contest each year on TG4."

Broadcast live on TG4 and worldwide on the TG4 Player, Sophie’s performance allowed millions of viewers across Europe to see a song performed in Irish.