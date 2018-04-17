'Ireland's king of country music' Big Tom dies aged 81
Legendary country music singer Big Tom has died aged 81.
The showband leader, whose real name was Thomas McBride, passed away in the early hours of this morning. His children announced the news via his Facebook page, writing:
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father Big Tom McBride (RIP) this morning. Dad passed away peacefully in the company of his family.
"He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace."
'Big Tom' had suffered with health problems over the years and was previously hospitalised in 2006 after suffering a heart attack.
He has affectionately been known as 'Ireland's king of country music' since dominating the show-band scene in the 1960s.
