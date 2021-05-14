Ireland’s Eurovision Hopeful Lesley Roy promises’ something different’ ahead of Tuesday semi-final 

Ireland’s Eurovision hopeful Lesley Roy has promised to bring something very different for her performance in the semi-final on Tuesday.

The singer, who is from Balbriggan in North Dublin, was due to represent Ireland at the Eurovision last year with her song The Story of My Life, before the event was cancelled by Covid-19.

The 34-year-old was chosen to return for this year’s contest after writing and producing her new song Maps with Eurovision producer Lukas Hallgren.

Earlier in the week, Roy's catchy track hit over 1 million views on YouTube and placed on the Irish Homegrown Chart Top Ten.

The Eurovision contest is being held in the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, where a crowd of 3,500 people will cheer on Lesley and the other contestants.

Lesley’s performance will take place in the first semi-final on Tuesday night.

The second semi-final will take place on Thursday ahead of the final on Saturday, May 22.

The performance is set to be a major spectacle with the singer set to perform her new track while running barefoot on a treadmill accompanied by dancers and hand-moved paper props.

Speaking backstage at a press conference in Rotterdam, Lesley said months of work has gone into her performance and she is excited to get on the stage.

“The song is one of the fastest songs in the show for a reason, I wanted to keep the pace within the stadium,” she said.

“I really listened to the Eurovision fans over the past year and what I heard from them is that they wanted something different so I tried to really make that.”

“I think people at home are either going to get this and love it or they won’t get it but I’m still going to bring something different on the night,” she told Independent.ie.

Lesley is also pleased at her spot as seventh performer of the night right before the first break.

“I feel really blessed we’ve got number seven. We’re right in the middle.

“People are going to go and top off their wine and will be able to digest the journey I’ve hopefully taken them on,” she said.

Lesley also revealed 1992 Eurovision winner Linda Martin sent her a message wishing her good luck.

Ireland currently holds the record for the most wins at the Eurovision with seven victories.

“She said she’s going to be watching it and that ‘we’re all behind you and you’re doing the country proud and you’re shining a great light on Ireland’,” she revealed.

Lesley said a big part of her decision to participate in Eurovision was to return to Ireland after raising her profile on the international stage.

The Dublin singer (34), is based in New York with her wife Lauren.

“In the back of my head one of the reasons to try and represent Ireland was to come home and re energise my career on this side of the pond.

“The fans are so good and they really get behind everybody's songs so much so I hope to see the difference in that if I put music out in the future and more of the Eurovision people will follow on my journey after this,” she said.

The Dublin singer said the Eurovision being pushed forward a year provided the opportunity to add final details to the performance.

“In any kind of lane you’re in, the more time you have for preparation and perfection can only benefit you so I think it's been helpful to have so much time to go over these details,” she said.

The first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final is on RTÉ2 on Tuesday night at 8pm.

The contest will be hosted by Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley, Jan Smit and Nikkie de Jager, with 39 countries participating in total.