Inside the €3,500-a-night penthouse suite where Garth Brooks is staying during Croke Park gigs

Country superstar Garth Brooks is staying in a plush five-star Dublin hotel during his series of concerts in Croke Park.

Despite widespread speculation that the singer may be staying in Co Kerry, it can be revealed that Garth and his wife Trisha Yearwood are holed up in the Merrion Hotel.

The couple are staying in the penthouse suite of the hotel, which costs €3,500 a night.

If you fancy a chance at possibly rubbing shoulders with Garth in the hotel there are rooms available there currently, and the cheapest rate for two people is €489.

But Garth is staying in his own Covid bubble and is avoiding public places such as the hotel’s Cellar bar and is being whisked in and out of the hotel in a people carrier through an underground car park.

The 142-room hotel houses a two-star Michelin-starred restaurant (Patrick Guilbaud), a cocktail bar, French limestone pool and wellness-driven spa tucked within four Georgian-era townhouses.

The hotel is home to a museum-worthy Irish art collection that includes pieces by Jack B. Yeats (the poet’s brother) and surrealist painter Mary Swanzy.

Expand Close The Merrion Hotel penthouse suite / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Merrion Hotel penthouse suite

Built in the 1760s, the building is located opposite the Taoiseach’s office and Government Buildings near St Stephen’s Green. It has housed numerous celebrities down through the years since it first started operating as a hotel in 1997.

Insiders maintain that Garth was set to check out of the hotel on Monday and head to a resort in the country, which could possibly be in Kerry.

But there is growing speculation he may opt instead for Ballyfin Demesne.

The five-star Co Laois hotel played host to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West during their honeymoon, while George Clooney also stayed there three years ago. We can also disclose that Julia Roberts secretly stayed there recently.

Video of the Day

Garth’s band and backing sinters are staying at several locations in the Dublin 4 area.

The singer is set to check back into the Merrion Hotel on Thursday in the lead-up to his final two concerts here next Friday and Saturday.

Expand Close Fr Brian D'Arcy at Garth Brooks' gig / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fr Brian D'Arcy at Garth Brooks' gig

The Merrion’s Penthouse Suite is masterminded by Aidan Cavey, one of Ireland’s leading interior designers.

Cavey has combined local Irish suppliers with the finest international fabric and wallpapers designers to create a deeply private home away from home for guests, in keeping with the air of understated Irish elegance which characterises the hotel.

The Penthouse Suite is one of the largest hotel suites in Ireland, covering approximately 204 m² across two floors, with a separate 93 m² rooftop terrace complete with a private cedar wood hot tub.

Cavey commented on the 2014 upgraded interior: “The Penthouse has long been an oasis of calm for Dublin, a haven in the city, and wonderfully private. The new interiors keep that idea front of mind, with a feeling of space and comfort throughout.

"I wanted the Penthouse to sit at one with the rest of the guest rooms at The Merrion, staying true to its Irish roots – but with an edge, creating a specific identity for the suite, through touches of unusual colour in beautiful fabrics and intriguing wallpapers, from start to finish.

"The story begins in the entrance hall where dramatic Cole & Son wallpaper – from a collection of designs by Piero Fornasetti – works in tandem with a recessed McMurray hand-woven carpet. The carpet is an exquisite copy of a painting by eminent Irish Cubist artist Maine Jellett, whose work hangs downstairs in the hotel as part of The Merrion’s astonishing art collection.

“Every detail is considered, from the cushions on the painted hall sofa upholstered in carefully chosen fabrics from the Manuel Canovas Samira collection, to the refinished wooden floors blending with the setting.”

Expand Close Garth Brooks on stage at Croke Park / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Garth Brooks on stage at Croke Park

The tone in the master bedroom is set by Cole & Son wallpaper in a Georgian Trellis design – a nod to the history of the oldest part of the hotel, The Main House, which is comprised of four meticulously restored Grade I Listed Georgian townhouses.

This gives way to a relaxed design, using further Colefax and Pierre Frey fabrics, with occasional splashes of colour in cushions and furniture. This continues into the guest bedroom, which has bed-throws hand made from a modern interpretation of a blue toile-de-jouy design, also from Pierre Frey.

A geometric stair carpet – specially bound in Dublin – continues the unique design and invites guests to the reception rooms upstairs. The walls of the stairwell and landing are finished in ‘Hammock’ paint, from young Irish brand Little Greene, which is also used in the main reception rooms in ‘Joanna’.

In the main living area, sofas are upholstered in Merrington Aqua fabric from Sanderson – calm and comfortable, complimented by colourful scatter cushions in Manuel Canovas and Colefax fabrics.

Large windows overlooking The Merrion’s courtyard gardens have crisp curtains in Solange Taupe by Canovas, hung on slim black poles, hand-made in Dublin. For contrast, Andrew Martin armchairs have a warmer red fabric from Voyage, while for the dining chairs, Cavey chose two colourways of the same Manuel Canovas fabric, front and back, creating an interesting visual effect for the dining area.

Next door, the small adjoining study takes on an aeronautical theme. One wall is papered in a whimsical archive design from Pierre Frey’s Braquenie collection, depicting early hot air balloons in flight, inspired by the ‘balloon-mania’ which swept the decorative arts after the first balloon flights in the 1780s.

This is balanced on the other walls by two large vintage Aer Lingus airline posters which date from the 1960s, acquired by Cavey especially for The Merrion at antiques fairs in Dublin.

Outside, on the balcony, the hot tub area has been totally refreshed with muted grey and green painted wood, matched by contrasting striped green outdoor fabrics from Pierre Frey on cushions.

This is the first time he has played in Ireland since his Croke Park shows in 1997.

He had planned five concerts at Croke Park in 2014, but they were cancelled due to planning obstacles.

Today we can also reveal that Garth did actually visit Ireland on the dates those shows were meant to take place.

“He and his entourage had booked and paid to stay in the Intercontinental Hotel (previously known as the Four Seasons,” explains an insider.

“Rather than let it go to waste, Garth and Trisha decided to come to Ireland and hung out and blended in like regular tourists.”