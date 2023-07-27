‘Incomparable, irreverent, eternal’ – How Sinéad O’Connor’s death made headlines around the world

Sinéad O’Connor’s death at the age of 56 has rocked the musical world and left people grieving at home in Ireland.

O’Connor’s inimitable voice and verve saw her become a global icon and a voice for the “hurt generation,” Barry Egan writes in today’s Irish Independent.

"I hope Sinéad O’Connor realised how much all of us in Ireland – and in the wider world – loved her.

“I suspect she didn’t deep down understand what we all felt about her: nothing compared to Sinéad. A testament to this fact is that today Ireland is in mourning over the death of one of our greatest ever singers,” Mr Egan said.

At home and abroad, Sinéad is being revered and remembered this morning.

Here is a selection of tributes from the world’s media to an Irish icon:

The Independent in London in a front-page photo tribute said Sinéad was ‘without compare’, echoing the words of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Inside the paper, columnist Helen Brown wrote: “Sinead O’Connor, the Irish artist who put her pain, and the pain of others, into song”.

Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor.

Elsewhere in the UK, The Guardian, also ran a front-page photo of Sinéad, while inside, Alexis Petridis wrote that “Controversy never drowned out the astonishing songcraft of Sinéad O’Connor.

"As well as being a fearless interpreter of others’ work, the late singer adapted to a seemingly endless array of styles, marking her out as a bold and utterly singular artist,” Petridis said.

Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor.

The Mirror and the Star in the UK both went with similar front-page tributes of ‘Nothing Compared’.

Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor.

RTÉ, at home, led with tributes from President Michael D Higgins and the headline 'the greatest voice of her generation'.

The Irish Times wrote that Sinéad had a “take-no-prisoners defiance in the face of trauma”.

The Irish Examiner led with a tribute from Tom Dunne, who said: “Other-worldly, remarkable, jaw-dropping, Sinéad's passing is a bitter blow”.

The New York Times remembered Sinéad for being “the outspoken Irish singer-songwriter known for her powerful, evocative voice”.

ARCHIVE: Sinead O'Connor sings 'Nothing Compares 2 U' with Bono on Grafton Street 2012

The paper also ran a piece about the night Sinéad tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II, titled: “The Night Sinead O’Connor Took on the Pope on ‘S.N.L.’

“Tearing up a photo was the moment nobody forgot. The performance that preceded it was just as powerful,” the paper said of her a capella performance of Bob Marley’s War.

In Spain, El Pais bid “farewell to an incomparable artist” with a front-page tribute.

Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor.

The Washington Post said Sinéad had “a voice full of pride, pain and politics”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In France, Le Monde paid tribute to a singer of “despair and revolt”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Brittany Spanos of Rolling Stone Magazine said that Sinéad was revered globally and said that often “conversations about Sinéad as an artist often get lost in the provocations, how she was outspoken in her beliefs and the world around her. But she was a massive creative talent and it [controversy] didn’t stop her from being an excellent and evocative singer,” Ms Spanos told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Tributes poured in from as far away as Argentina, where Clarin said Sinéad was: “talent, rebellion and pain”.

Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor.

El Mundo described Sinéad as the “most irreverent voice in Ireland” in a front page tribute to the musician.

Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor.

Publico in Portugal said Sinéad had an “eternal voice” and remembered her ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.