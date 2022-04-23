In pictures: first look at Ed Sheeran’s new stage, and fans arrive in excitement at Croke Park

Carol Clancy from Knockanure, Co Kerry, and Maggie Flavin from Asdee, Co Kerry, attending the Ed Sheeran Concert at Croke Park. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Best friends Emily Reilly (9) and Sophie McGregor (9) from Clonsilla attending the Ed Sheeran Concert at Croke Park. Photo by Steve Humphreys 23rd April 2022.

Zoe Myles, Seánna Hopkins, Jessica Salmon and Aoife McCabe all from Ardee Co Louth attending the Ed Sheeran Concert at Croke Park. Photo by Steve Humphreys 23rd April 2022.

A first look at Ed Sheeran's new stage as he begins his first show at Croke Park

Cousins Alli Mai Norris (8), Ollie Foran (5) and Ava Rose Norris (10) from Clonmel Co Tipperary attending the Ed Sheeran Concert at Croke Park. Photo by Steve Humphreys 23rd April 2022.

Ed Sheeran's new stage as fans descend on Croke Park.

Ed Sheeran’s gigs in Croke Park will be the first full capacity concerts at the stadium since the pandemic.

The Shape of You singer will take to the stage on April 23 and 24, and as Croke Park has a capacity of over 80,000 it's no doubt many will be flocking to Drumcondra.

Here’s the first look at his new stage in the Drumcondra venue.

Fans have been arriving at the stadium eager to see the English songsmith, who will play Cork next weekend.

