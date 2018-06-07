Imelda May has warned her fans that there is an impostor pretending to be her on social media.

Imelda May warns fans about impostor posing as her on social media and asking for money

The Dublin singer (43) said a person, who she described as a "hacker", was sending private messages to her fans on Twitter, asking them to send the impostor money.

Imelda shared a photo of herself on Twitter and wrote: "Hey people. This is me! Not the hacker who’s privately messaging people as me, asking for money. I will NEVER do that! Be careful." Hey people. This is me!!! Not the hacker who’s privately messaging people as me, asking for money. I will NEVER do that! Be careful! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/fg7n2BAnii — Imelda May (@ImeldaOfficial) June 6, 2018 One fan responded to the singer's post and said: "That has happened to me. I knew it was not you. Reported them to Twitter and action was taken."

The news comes just a week after Shane Filan was forced to take action after a similar experience. The former Westlife star, who is currently on a solo tour of the UK, took to his social media channels to alert fans to the dangers.

The 38-year-old singer/songwriter said he was "aware" that some fans had been approached by "someone pretending to be me" online. He then outlined the addresses of all of his official social media accounts and followed up with another post reiterating that he does not DM fans from any other accounts.

Instagram: https://t.co/mZvVvzVAtQ — Shane Filan (@ShaneFilan) May 23, 2018 I do not have any other accounts and I do not DM fans from these or any other accounts. I have reported the fake accounts and they will be dealt with ASAP. If you are contacted please report them also. — Shane Filan (@ShaneFilan) May 23, 2018 One young fan, who wished to remain anonymous, told Independent.ie that she had been contacted by an individual posing as the singer. She said she wanted to "get awareness out there so this doesn't happen to others". Please report anyone who contacts you. A post shared by Shane Filan (@shanefilanofficial) on May 23, 2018 at 4:08am PDT Shane Filan said he "reported the fake accounts" and asked that any fans who are contacted by them to "please report them also".

Such issues were more common before social media accounts like Twitter created the blue tick verification system, which means that it has confirmed the account is authentic.

Model and former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter previously revealed that she had been impersonated several times on social media and was previously alerted to a fake account claiming to be her on dating app Tinder.

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating also recently warned his fans that he was made aware of fake social media accounts claiming to be him that were also trying to "scam people out of money".

