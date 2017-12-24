Imelda May lights up 3Arena with star-studded performance alongside Katie Taylor, Finbar Furey and the McGregors

The 43-year-old singer surprised concert-goers with appearances by Finbar Furey, whom she later duetted with, and world champion and all around legend Katie Taylor for an intimate gig in Dublin last night. The mother-of-one dazzled in a metallic mini-dress and Santa hat as she performed some of her biggest hits sprinkled among classic Christmas songs.

And it wasn't just brimming with famous faces on-stage, the McGregor family sitting front and centre to see her perform, four months after she sang the national anthem at his boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas in August. Conor's parents Tony and Margaret posed for pictures alongside their daughter Erin, who is training for Dancing With The Stars, after a week filled with luxury shopping.

After the set, Imelda wrote on Instagram: "Did I dream this? 3Arena, 2 amazing guests, One magical night. @finbarfureyofficial sang to my soul, @katie_t86 made our hearts glow with pride. Also @mickflannerymusic prepared the path for us. @discoverychoir made angels weep with joy. @michaelajayw visceral visuals. @wu_shire poetry, emotion. My band rocked the house, the house rocked the roof!!! Merry Christmas To All and To All A Goodnight! XX" It wraps up a pretty spectacular 12 months for May, who has always been regarded as one of Ireland's most popular singers, but whose fame has been elevated to new heights thanks, in part to her Vegas performance, but her well received new album Life Love Flesh Blood, which was inspired by personal experiences like her painful divorce.

When asked by RTE about her Christmas plans, she said: "I’m looking forward to a rest but I don’t think I’ll get one! I have a crazy five-year-old so who knows? "I think it’ll be going to see Santy, probably Funderland, moving crib all them things, it won’t be restful but it’ll be fun, it’ll be great.

