Imagine that: Long-lost John Lennon photos go on display

John Lennon in New York changing the sign of West 74th street on Broadway to read "Sgt Pepper Way", a previously unseen picture that will form part of an exhibition to mark the singer's 80th birthday. Photo: Robert Deutsch/PA Wire

Previously unseen pictures of John Lennon in New York will go on display to mark his 80th birthday.

The black and white photographs of The Beatles star were taken on October 17 1974, when he was at the Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band on the Road show at the Beacon Theatre, and include one showing him changing the sign at the corner of West 74th and Broadway to read 'Sgt Pepper Way'.

The snapshots, taken by freelance photographer Robert Deutsch, will go on display at The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool to mark what would have been the singer's 80th birthday today.

Another picture shows Lennon sitting at an organ in a dark velvet suit, with a hat and lapel badge featuring Elvis Presley. For more than 45 years the photos were kept at Mr Deutsch's home.

Mr Deutsch said: "He went up on the ladder and changed the street sign to Sgt Pepper Way and when that was over he went into the theatre and invited us all to come in with him. Then he sat down at the organ and started playing - I couldn't believe it, this is John Lennon, playing music for me!"

