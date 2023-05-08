Iggy Pop, Lorde, Jamie xx and Lankum to headline All Together Now festival

All Together Now returns from August 4-6

Iggy Pop, Lorde, Jamie xx and Lankum have been announced as headline acts for the All Together Now festival.

The musical, culture and art showcase will return to Curraghmore House, Waterford, on the August Bank Holiday weekend, from the 4-6.

Over 100 acts will perform across 16 stages over the weekend.

Acts already confirmed include LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy – who was play a DJ set – Billy Bragg, Sugababes, Todd Terje, Lisa O’Neill, Fight Like Apes, Saint Sister, Andy Irvine and David Kitt.

One of the highlights of the festival is the ‘Belonging Bandstand Brunch’, which will be headlined this year by Irish comedian and chat show host Tommy Tiernan.

General, family, and early entry passes and additional campervan passes will go on sale, on Ticketmaster.ie and other usual outlets, on Thursday, May 11.

Tier one, two and three passes are already sold out, but tier four tickets will go on sale – priced at €235 each.

All Together Now is again strictly over 21s.

Children aged 12 years and under can attend free of charge, but they must be accompanied by a parent with a family ticket.