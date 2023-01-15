Iggy Pop: It’s 50 years since Raw Power – a blink of an eye for the godfather of punk

Iggy Pop and the Stooges perform at the 35th Paleo music festival in Switzerland in 2010. Photo: Denis Balibouse

The Stooges in the studio in 1970, during the making of Fun House. (Clockwise from Iggy in front, Dave Alexander, Scott Asheton, Ron Asheton)

Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols once confessed that he learnt to play guitar by taking huge amounts of amphetamines and listening to Raw Power, the 1973 album by Iggy & the Stooges. He wasn’t the only one guided by that album – The Clash, The Ramones, The Damned and many more owe it a huge debt.

Its main creator, Iggy Pop, who sang on ‘Search and Destroy’ from Raw Power about being “a streetwalking cheetah with a heart full of napalm”, was one of the godfathers of the punk movement with that 1973 album. Just don’t mention it to his face...

“Punk rock,” he once barked at an ashen-faced TV interviewer who was furiously trying to suck up, “is a word used by dilettantes and, uh… heartless manipulators, about music… that takes up the energies, and the bodies, and the hearts and the souls and the time and the minds, of young men, who give what they have to it, and give everything they have to it.

“And it’s a… it’s a term that’s based on contempt; it’s a term that’s based on fashion, style, elitism, satanism, and everything that’s rotten about rock ‘n’ roll.”

Satanic fashion or not, Raw Power is some record. In his posthumously published diaries,

Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain cited it as his favourite album.

​February 2 marks the 50th anniversary of Raw Power. It was a miracle that the album, mixed by David Bowie, ever got recorded. You could also call it a miracle that the permanently unhinged Iggy lived to see its release.

But 50 years later, Iggy is headlining the All Together Now festival in Waterford over the August bank holiday weekend. He’ll be an improbable 76 years of age.

Iggy’s stagecraft no longer includes grisly masochistic self-mutilation. It is more him bounding about with his shirt off (sometimes his leather trousers too), swinging a microphone and threatening to dive into the crowd. In his head, he lives in a place of perpetual and interrupted adolescence. It makes him chief among the great performers in rock history.

​An only child, Iggy was born James Newell Osterberg Jr on April 21, 1947, in a trailer park in Muskegon, Michigan. In junior school he was voted the pupil ‘most likely to succeed’. But his ambitions were not academic. He started a surf-rock band called the Iguanas in 1963. Four years later, on Halloween night at a party in Ann Arbor, his new band, The Stooges played their first show.

It was suitably out-of-kilter. He wore a bathing cap and wig, offset by a nightdress bought in a second-hand shop. He had found his true calling.

In March the following year, The Stooges played Detroit’s Grande Ballroom. It was their first public show and a sign of things to come. Iggy had shaved his eyebrows off.

The Stooges’s self-titled debut album, produced by John Cale, was what you might call (but not to Iggy) proto-punk when it was released in 1969.

The chorus of the first song, ‘1969’, had Iggy sum up the mood of the country: “Well, it’s 1969, okay?/ All across the USA/It’s another year for me and you/ Another year with nothin’ to do.”

The next album Fun House was, according to Jack White years later, “the definitive rock album of America”. Whatever it was, the lead singer had become a maniacal drug addict.

One show at New York’s Electric Circus in May 1971 was typical of Iggy’s state of mind and body. Dee Dee Ramone later wrote that The Stooges went on “late because Iggy couldn’t find any veins to shoot dope into anymore, because his arms were so f**ked-up... The band finally came on and Iggy seemed very upset... He looked at everybody and said: ‘You people make me sick!’ Then he threw up.”

In 1973, there were crazy rumours that for a million-dollar fee he would end his life on stage at a show at Madison Square Garden.

We thought we should bring him some drugs, because he probably hadn’t had any for days ​

In July that year, during a show to promote Raw Power at Max’s Kansas City in New York, a drugged-up Iggy jumped off stage and landed on a table. He was badly injured and was taken to hospital by Alice Cooper, who was among the crowd.

The following month, August 1973, backstage at a show at the Kennedy Center, Iggy snorted a line of white power he thought was cocaine. It was PCP. He could barely speak, let alone sing, and the show was a disaster. He cut himself with a knife and walked bleeding into the crowd.

In February 1974, The Stooges broke up after a gig in Michigan which Lester Bangs described as consisting entirely of hostile bikers who were almost as high as the band: “Iggy, as usual, fed on that hostility, soaked it up and gave it back and absorbed it all over again in an eerie, frightening symbiosis.” (The show was recorded and released as Metallic KO in 1976.)

Things didn’t improve later that year when he played Rodney Bingenheimer’s English Disco on LA’s Sunset Strip. During a performance he named ‘The Murder of a Virgin’, he carved an X on his bare chest with a steak knife.

In 1975, in a bid to get clean, he voluntarily committed himself in to the UCLA neuropsychiatric institute. He soon had some famous visitors: David Bowie and movie star Dennis Hopper.

“We trooped into the hospital with a load of drugs for him,” Bowie once recalled. “This was very much a leave-your-drugs-at-the-door hospital. We were out of our minds, all of us. He wasn’t well; that’s all we knew.

“We thought we should bring him some drugs, because he probably hadn’t had any for days.”

Expand Close Iggy Pop has been on a rock and roll roller coaster / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Iggy Pop has been on a rock and roll roller coaster

The following year he went on a world tour with his superstar ‘saviour’ Bowie. They were both battling with heroin and cocaine addictions. They lived together in an apartment at 155 Hauptstraße in West Berlin.

In January 1977, Bowie released his classic album Low. He also produced and played on Iggy’s darkest solo album, The Idiot, which came out in March 1977.

“I think Bowie saw in Iggy a kind of weird doppelganger,” Lenny Kaye told New Yorker magazine. “The records they made in Berlin pulled them both out of this pit that they’d dug themselves into.”

Iggy would also often point out that before Bowie brought him to Berlin to record The Idiot, he was basically a homeless drug addict in LA. As he told The New York Times, “The friendship was basically that this guy salvaged me from certain professional and maybe personal annihilation – simple as that.”

The Idiot had a huge influence on bands as diverse as Nirvana, The Smiths, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, Depeche Mode, Guns N’ Roses, Joy Division. ​

Six months after The Idiot came out, Iggy released another LP – Lust for Life – featuring two of Iggy’s most famous songs, the title track (with its incredible drum opening and declaration: “I’m worth a million in prizes!”) written by Bowie, and ‘The Passenger’ (a tribute to The Doors’s Jim Morrison, with lines partly inspired by William S Burroughs).

For me, Lust For Life was Iggy’s last truly great album. Don’t write in. I know Blah-Blah-Blah in 1986, American Caesar in 1993 and the newly released Every Loser are all decent. But they pale in comparison to The Idiot, Lust for Life, Fun House, and of course Raw Power – the blueprint for you-know-what.

He might have filmed an ad for a car insurance firm in 2009 and a British holiday company in 2020 – but he’s still Iggy. And if it wasn’t for him, the world wouldn’t have moved on its axis in the mid-1970s. So we can forgive him anything.

Go and see him at All Together Now and gasp in shock and awe as he takes his shirt off and dances like a 17-year-old, high on the exuberance of life. Because in many ways he still is.

‘Every Loser’ by Iggy Pop (Atlantic Records/Gold Tooth) is out now