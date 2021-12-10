‘I would be happy to keep singing until I’m 100 if I could’ – Daniel O’Donnell on turning 60 and his future ambitions

Daniel O’Donnell says his age is no barrier as he prepares to celebrate his milestone 60th birthday this Sunday.

"I am quite happy turning 60. I am blessed that I can continue to do what I love and have the life I have. I am not worried about any age,” he told Independent.ie ahead of his appearance on the Late Late Show tonight.

It’s little wonder the singer’s birthday has become almost a public event, spawning an RTÉ documentary, a new album and a Late Late special.

Asked about his plans for his birthday bash, he said it will be a low-key affair this weekend as he has a small gathering with wife Majella and their family, including a new grandchild.

“On the big day, I’ll be having a quiet evening, enjoying dinner with family and friends. In October, our third grandchild arrived so that’s another reason to celebrate. Grandchildren bring something so special and indescribable to your life,” he said.





He also has no plans to slow down anytime soon and when asked when he may hang up his mic, he replied: “Who knows? I would be happy to keep on going until I’m 100 if I could. I have no intention of slowing down; the pandemic really brought this home to me.”

As someone accustomed to travelling frequently for work, performing in venues all over Ireland, the UK and America, the pandemic brought its own challenges for him.

“I really missed performing. When everything came to a halt during Covid, like many musicians, I had tours and dates planned which had to be cancelled,” he said. “I was very fortunate to be able to go on tour last month in the UK and USA to celebrate my latest album Daniel O'Donnell 60. I was due to play in INEC in Killarney last summer, but please God they will go ahead next August 25-28.”

His success as an Irish artist is undeniable with a career lasting 40 years. To date, he has recorded more than 50 albums and sold more than 15 million records. He has won multiple awards, has had 40 albums at the top of the UK chart and still sells out dates in the US. But on a personal level, the singer whose entertainment firm took in over €4m in 2020, has also gone above and beyond when it comes to giving back to his community.

Whether it was performing an outdoor concert for the residents of a care home to lift spirits during the pandemic, or his tireless fundraising, there’s no doubting O’Donnell is ‘one of the good guys’. Instead of sending him gifts this weekend, he has asked fans to donate to a local charity.

And he remains affable even when his back is to the wall. Who can forget the steely stare he gave Dermot Bannon during his home renovation in Donegal’s Kincasslagh after the celebrity architect told him he had gone double over his original budget? He just took it all in his stride with a shrug of his Aran-jumper clad shoulders.

His fans here and abroad also put Britney Spears’ supporters in the ha’penny shade when it comes to showing their devotion. His fly-on-the-wall series with his wife, Daniel and Majella’s B&B Road Trip was one of the most compelling pieces of TV as he was filmed sleeping in rustic settings while trying his hand at things like abseiling. It also prompted a deluge of inquiries from super-fans clamouring to sleep in the same bed that Daniel had.

And we could all relate to Daniel when, at the height of the pandemic, he couldn’t get his Facebook session working properly in a clip that went viral. “Are we on now, can you hear us?” he muttered into the screen.

Now as he gears up to mark his milestone birthday, the man with the midas touch shows no sign of slowing down. But there is one thing that he has yet to do as he revealed his ‘bucket list’ ambition.

“One of the things I have never done is perform in a musical,” he said. “I would like to try musical theatre. I have never done any acting so am not sure if I would be any good – in fact, I could be awful, but I think I would really enjoy it. I love performing on a stage and really enjoyed filming the B&B road trip, so I think I could give it a good shot.”