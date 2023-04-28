‘I was in denial, there is such a stigma attached’ – Singer Mary Black tells of hearing loss agony
‘They put me on strong antibiotics, and I stayed in hospital for a week with five intravenous drips’
Arlene Harris
Singer Mary Black relied on her hearing more than most throughout her career.
Latest Music News
‘I was in denial, there is such a stigma attached’ – Singer Mary Black tells of hearing loss agony
Electric Picnic line-up: Wolfe Tones, Saw Doctors and Nell Mescal among 40 new acts added
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead in his home in Seoul
Nick Cave is mad as hell about AI music – should you be too?
3Arena denies Macklemore claim of $40,000 fine for going over time at Dublin gig
Hozier warns fans of ticket scams ahead of first Irish gig in four years: ‘Please do not buy inflated tickets’
Digital musician Fergal Dowling: ‘My secret guilty pleasure is Nationwide... don’t tell anyone’
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46: ‘We are truly devastated’
Obituary: Nicholas Lloyd Webber, composer, record producer and son of Andrew Lloyd Webber
Country music icon Margo is inducted into Irish Country Music Hall of Fame on Late Late Show Country Music Special
Top Stories
Radio review: Newstalk’s Kieran Cuddihy doesn’t have the giant-sized personality of George Hook (for good and bad)
Tanya Sweeney: I hate it when people try to push religion on me — that’s between me and the Man (or Gal) Upstairs
'This is crazy' – Passengers amazed by Cork taxi with pet crow that flies alongside car
Paul Williams: Arrest of Gsoc investigator is like a plot twist from TV show ‘Line of Duty’
Latest NewsMore
All Black Charlie Ngatai replaces Robbie Henshaw as Leinster dealt another injury blow for Toulouse test
Jurgen Klopp not willing to say Liverpool are back to their best just yet
Fota Wildlife Park launches public contest to name four cheetah cubs
Harry Kane feels ‘honest conversation’ with Daniel Levy was important for Spurs
The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend
Donal Skehan’s simple work-from-home lunches — jammy eggs, anchovies and capers on sourdough, a chicken open sandwich and sriracha prawn cocktail rolls
The artisan way: add personality with handcrafted interiors
Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Family feuding prevails in Succession, Daniel Craig in No Time To Die and spy series Citadel
Surging food prices keep inflation rate high
Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley encourages League of Ireland fans to put pressure on politicians over funding disparity