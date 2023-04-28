‘I was in denial, there is such a stigma attached’ – Singer Mary Black tells of hearing loss agony

‘They put me on strong antibiotics, and I stayed in hospital for a week with five intravenous drips’

Mary Black is encouraging people to get a hearing test as part of Specsavers' healthy hearing month campaign. Photo: Robbie Reynolds

Arlene Harris

Singer Mary Black relied on her hearing more than most throughout her career.