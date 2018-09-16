An Irish DJ is harnessing his contacts within the music industry to host a rolling series of gigs and events to raise funds for medical and emergency response services in war-torn Syria.

'I promised myself if anything like the Nazis happened in my lifetime I'd do something' - meet the Irish DJ making a difference in Syria

Calvin James Sweeney (40) from Blanchardstown spent six months volunteering as a medic and ambulance driver in Syria in 2016 and the experience prompted him to set up Syrias Vibes.

At that point he was working as a DJ and had ten years experience in social care and special education, and as he watched the horrors of war unfold in the country he felt compelled to do something tangible to help.

“I was as horrified as the next person watching what was happening and then realising no one was helping,” he tells Independent.ie. “I had promised myself that if anything like the Nazis happened in my lifetime I'd get involved in the right way.”

Calvin James Sweeney, Syria, May 2016

He contacted people working on the ground in Syria via Facebook and offered to work in hospitals, so they told him to fly to a city in Iraqi Kurdistan and phone another number when he got there.

“I did that, and it wasn’t until I landed that I thought, ‘What the f*** are you doing?’. I called the number and a guy came and picked me up and that’s when I started sweating, but it all worked out.”

Manbij, Syria, August 2016 PIC: Calvin James Sweeney

However, getting in and out is never the same process, always a challenge, and always a risk. That first time, Calvin was joined by an Egyptian and American and they were told to wear Peshmerga uniforms and pose as members of the Iraqi Kurdish army as they were transported over the border.

He was eventually dropped off in the mountains where he spent a month training before joining the Kurdish Red Crescent (who are also now Syrias Vibes partner organisation) to work as a medic.

Red Crescent staff taking a breather in Kobane, Syria, March 2016 PIC: Calvin James Sweeney

“They’re officially recognised by the European Commission and UN since last year and they’re a fantastic organisation, the biggest in northern Syria. They operate clinics in all the major towns and cities, and they operate a rescue service,” explains Calvin.

That first six months was a baptism of fire for the Dublin DJ, who admits that witnessing the fallout of car bombs and shootings on civilians takes a toll, although, he adds, “A lot of the time you really don’t have time to think about it.”

Here's a little vid from Calvin & Andrew talking about why they set up SCOOP, and what exactly the SCOOP Crew is ahead... Posted by The SCOOP Foundation / Syrias Vibes on Monday, August 13, 2018

He relays the story of an 11-year-old girl who had been electrocuted in an explosion and was carried into the clinic by her devastated father. She was already dead, but the medics did CPR and gave her mouth to mouth rescuscitation for six minutes before handing her back to her father in a blanket.

“As he was leaving a truck came in with 15 people in the back of it and they had terrible injuries so you don’t have time to think," reflects Calvin. "It was only later that night that myself and another doctor were sitting in the dorm and we just looked at each other and he said, ‘I’m incredibly sad’ and I’d never heard him say that before. You’re just in the zone so much you don’t have time to reflect.”

A boy in Sinjar, Iraq, August 2017. PIC: Calvin James Sweeney

“There’s another episode that plays on my mind,” he continues. He was transporting five injured children and an ISIS soldier who had lost an arm to hospital in the back of a people carrier. One little girl, about three years old, was badly burned. While Calvin had a working knowledge of the Kurdish language, they were further north and he did not understand what the terrified toddler was trying to say through her cries.

“Her clothes were completely blown off her - you know that image of the Vietnamese girl in Napalm, she was exactly like that. She was terrified. I didn’t understand what she was saying. She was screaming and crying and probably asking where her family was or where she was going. I couldn’t even hug her because of her injuries. All I could do was try to rub her hand and reassure her.”

Psychologist with children in Bajed Kandala Camp, Iraq, 2018. PIC: Calvin James Sweeney

Once they arrived at the hospital the waiting area was "bedlam, with one doctor and two nurses for about 200 people" but he simply had to leave her there with the other children.

“I put her on the big guy’s lap, put his arms around her, and that was the last I saw of her. A lot of times you don’t have time for the humanity of it because the workload is incredibly insane. But I think a lot about it now. I think if I wasn’t still pursuing helping these people I’d be a lot worse off [mentally] than I am now.”

He adds, “You have to come to terms with it in some way.”

Calvin's family have also expressed concern about the risks to his own safety, not least because on one occasion he was 800 metres from one of the biggest suicide bombs in the Syrian war and he was so busy with the fallout that he didn’t have time to call or email his father to tell him he was okay. On another occasion he spent 12 days out of reach on the front line and returned to find a Kurdish Facebook page had reported him as missing.

“It said that I may have been kidnapped and the last guy who was kidnapped on the road I went missing on was beheaded by Isis,” reveals Calvin. The report made it as far as Germany and Sweden but thankfully he was able to reach his family via phone before they saw it.

Their concerns have not stopped him from returning, however. Right now the city of Idlib is on the cusp of attack and this would have a devastating impact on the three million civilians living there. He's already planning his return.

"It's going to be an absolute catastrophe," says Calvin. "We've seen Aleppo and places like that just getting obliterated so this will be exactly the same, but it's the last stronghold so I think it's actually going to be a lot worse."

Channelling his energy into fundraising in Ireland and travelling back to implement Syrias Vibes’ programmes has become a full-time endeavour. Syrias Vibes is an arm of the Scoop Foundation, the charity founded by Calvin’s younger brother Andrew in 2009, initially to raise funds to help children living in poverty in Cambodia. The brothers are now co-directors..

This year the charity is the official charity partner of Oktoberfest and on Friday 21st September Scoop is teaming up with District Magazine and blogger Nialler9 for a night of home-grown music at the Grand Social featuring Why-Axis (live), FYNCH (live), Alfie South & Donkobz (live) and a special guest who has yet to be announced. Calvin will be on the decks as will Phil Long and David Hargadon and 2FM's Tara Stewart. Money raised will fund support services for displaced persons in/outside Afrin in Syria. They’re also hosting a Better Than Socks Christmas Auction and dinner on November 30.

Given regular donations are the backbone of any charity, they’ve also recently launched Scoop Crew, where members who make a regular donations receive benefits from discounts to free admission to events. While friends and associates within the music industry in Ireland have proven to be hugely generous with their time and resources, those regular donations are vital.

“Even though the events we put on are pretty slick, sometimes they just don’t raise as much money as you had hoped and that puts us under pressure with our projects,” says Calvin of why they launched Scoop Crew.

“Our psychology programme in Iraq costs €2000 a month but we’re also moving north of Idlib in Syria and there was an invasion by Turkey there in January where the entire [population of the] city of Afrin was displaced, so there’s 300,000 people who have no support because it’s still an active war zone. People are sleeping outside and it’s going to be getting colder now and tents and provisions are non existent.

"So we need regular donations. We don’t have any government funding.”

For more information check out: www.scoopfoundation.org and www.syriasvibes.com

