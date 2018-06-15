Taylor Swift has declared that she loves Ireland after U2 sent her a bouquet of flowers ahead of her big concerts in Croke Park this weekend.

Taylor Swift has declared that she loves Ireland after U2 sent her a bouquet of flowers ahead of her big concerts in Croke Park this weekend.

'I love Ireland' - Taylor Swift receives roses from U2 as fans flock to Croke Park for concert

The 'Shake It Off' star posted an image of the flowers on her Instagram which showed a note from the band saying 'From your Irish fan club... Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry'.

Swift plays the first of two concerts tonight at the Jones' Road venue (the second is on Saturday night) as part of her Reputation tour. Earlier this week the singer said how she "can't wait" to perform to her Irish fans this weekend in Croke Park.

The singer (28) is set to take the capital by storm, with up to 136,000 people expected at the stadium over the weekend - 68,000 on both Friday and Saturday night. This evening, Ireland’s devoted ‘Swifties’ flocked to the stadium.

Galway girl Kate Tuohy (22) had travelled up to the capital with her sister Alma (25). The sisters were looking forward to hearing a mix of Taylor’s songs and were glad she would be throwing in some of her biggest hits from over the years.

“We love all the old classic Taylor songs, the ones you can just have a good dance to, like We Are Never Getting Back Together,” said Kate. Thalia Hoey (12) and her friend Keira Lynass started getting ready for the gig at 4pm.

The Stillorgan girls were “super excited” to see their pop idol in action.

Thalia’s mum Clarissa confirmed Thalia was a committed fan.

“She has the posters on the back of her bedroom door!” she said. Aoife O’Reilly (18) from Limerick had managed to wangle a ticket at the eleventh hour. “I think Reputation is her best album so far,” she said.

“Taylor kind of grew up with these songs. I actually just got a last minute ticket so I’m really happy to be able to see her tonight.”

Best friends Kerry Murphy and Lorna O’Toole from Carlow were looking forward to see support act Camilla Cabello. “Havana is the song of the summer,” said Kerry. “We are also excited to hear Delicate by Taylor, it’s catchy and relevant for girls our age, everyone on social media has a reputation so it is good Taylor highlights it.”

Joy Greene (19) from Sandyford said the night was set to be a throwback to her younger teenage years. "I was all about Taylor growing up, so songs like Love Story are the ones I'm looking forward to most." Her pal Gayle O'Farrell (18) agreed the old hits were the best. Toireasa McNulty (18) & Orlagh Baird (29) from Belfast thought Taylor would definitely put on a great show. "I heard she had 40 trucks to bring in the stage, so I'm sure that will be something else!" said Orla.

The girls, who got their tickets as Christmas presents, had the night planned for months, with Toireasa making the trip to meet her friend earlier in the afternoon. The last time Swift performed in Ireland at the 3Arena in 2015. Fans from all across Europe and the rest of the world are expected to attend the Dublin concerts.

The capital is one of only three cities, along with London and Manchester, Taylor is performing in for the European leg of her Reputation tour. She has been receiving rave reviews for the show, which some critics have labelled her best yet.

Online Editors