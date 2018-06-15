'I love Ireland' - Taylor Swift receives roses from U2 ahead of big Croke Park gigs

Taylor Swift has declared that she loves Ireland after U2 sent her a bouquet of flowers ahead of her big concerts in Croke Park this weekend.

The 'Shake It Off' star posted an image of the flowers on her Instagram which showed a note from the band saying 'From your Irish fan club... Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry'.

Swift plays the first of two concerts tonight at the Jones' Road venue (the second is on Saturday night) as part of her Reputation tour. Earlier this week the singer said how she "can't wait" to perform to her Irish fans this weekend in Croke Park.

The singer (28) is set to take the capital by storm, with up to 136,000 people expected at the stadium over the weekend - 68,000 on both Friday and Saturday night. Taking to social media, Taylor shared a snap of herself performing on stage and said: Dublin! I can't wait to play for you on Friday and Saturday."

Fans from all across Europe and the rest of the world are expected to attend the Dublin concerts. The capital is one of only three cities, along with London and Manchester, Taylor is performing in for the European leg of her Reputation tour.

She has been receiving rave reviews for the show, which some critics have labelled her best yet.

Online Editors