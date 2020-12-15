‘I feel for Jesy – there’s so much pressure’: B*Witched star Sinéad speaks out as Jesy Nelson announces exit from Little Mix

SINGER Sinéad O’Carroll has commended Jesy Nelson for being so honest about her struggles with her mental health and reckons that it’s been “brewing for a long time”.

The Dublin star was a similar age to Jesy when she first found fame with 1990s icons B*Witched, who sold over six million records worldwide, had four UK No.1s and toured America with Britney Spears.

Jesy announced this week that after nine years with chart-topping Little Mix, she was leaving the band as life with the group, which was formed during a series of The X Factor, had “really taken a toll on my mental health".

Last year she filmed a BBC documentary called Odd One Out where she opened up about the staggering level of online abuse she had been subjected to after first finding fame.

Now former B*Witched star Sinéad has given an insight into the pressure Jesy (29) would have been under.

“To be honest, I thought they had lasted quite a long time without taking a break because the pressure of maintaining that level of success as the workload is really full on," she told Independent.ie.

"That’s why those bands can only do it for a certain number of years and at that age as well.

“So to have the extra pressure of the way she was trolled as well is, just, I can’t even imagine how difficult that must have been.

“We've never had that because when we were around first, there was no social media so we didn’t have to deal with it. And nobody was bothering us about your personal life or how you looked.

“It's almost like it’s a sign of the times where everything is so influenced by how you look. And I feel really sorry for her that she went through it. But it sounds like she’s got a good grasp on it and knows it’s time to step away.”

Regardless of what the star plans to do next, Sinéad said that it would be difficult for anyone to understand how hard it is to maintain that level of success for so long without coming up against some form of mental health struggle.

“I’ve heard people saying, ‘Oh, she’s going to do a solo deal now’ or, ‘She’s going to do this, that or the other.’

"And I think, well if she does decide to do it, she’ll do it on her own terms.

“That doesn’t take away from the fact that she was struggling really badly. It's such a long time for them to keep going and putting singles and albums out and I can totally understand the pressure of it.”

What makes if harder for Jesy and other young stars like her is finding fame at such a young age often makes it more difficult to establish one's own self-worth away from the cameras and publicity machine.

“You’re still finding your identity as a 20-year-old and it’s all so public,” said Sinéad. “And now you’ve got this persona that you’ve got to adhere to. You’ve got to look and sound and perform a certain way so you lose sight of who you are. What is Jesy like what does she like to do?”

"And you’re constantly trying to keep three or four other people happy and maybe a manager and someone else too,” she said.

“There’s loads of pressures on you and that’s the nature of the industry.”

At the height of B*Witched’s fame, Sinéad and her bandmates Keavy and Edele Lynch and Lindsay Armaou, supported Justin Timberlake’s band NSYNC in 1999 alongside stars like Britney Spears. She recalled how isolated the solo artist Ms Spears seemed at the time, without the support network of a band around her.

“I remember when we were in America on tour with Britney and she just had her PA and it was so lonely for her because with that workload and then going from zero to hero, she didn’t have anyone to talk to,” Sinéad said.

“Even though Jesy had the girls, she was going through something completely different because of what people were saying about her online.

“People really need to step back and wonder, why do they feel the need to say those things (online)? I think it’s amazing that she has done this, I'd say it’s been brewing for a long time. Those big decisions are usually in the back of your heads for quite a long time before you do it.

"She also seems to have the support of the girls which is great.”

Online Editors