'I cry buckets when I hear the song' - Kodaline's new song is a tribute to teen who died after collapsing at their gig, mum reveals

The mother of a young teenager who died after a Kodaline concert two years ago, has revealed that the band penned a song in her memory.

Today is the second anniversary of Ciara Lawlor (17), who died after falling ill at her favourite band’s gig at Marlay Park on July 8, 2016.

Her mother Eimear said she “cries buckets” every time she listens to the track Angel.

“It hasn’t been released yet but they gave us a copy and I do listen to it,” Mrs Lawlor told the Sunday Mirror.

“It does make me cry, it’s extremely personal.”

“The song is for us. Even though it’s written for Ciara it’s more or less for the family.”

“It’s very personal and the words were written with her dad John and myself in mind. It’s like our journey.”

Kodaline attended Ciara’s funeral and sang a heart-wrenching version of "High Hopes” with Ciara’s school choir.

The Dublin band found inspiration for the title of the song when they were visiting the Lawlor family last year. They saw a sketch in the family’s home of a young Ciara wearing a T-shirt with an angel on it.

Lead singer Steve Garrigan (29) said: “It’s just the story behind it. We didn’t know until after. Our tour manager didn’t tell us when we were on stage. It knocked us back to reality.”

“The only thing we could do was write a song about it. So we wrote a song and we went to visit the family and played the song for them.”

“And then we said, ‘Look, we might put this on our album’ and they were like, ‘Absolutely’. It was really heavy.”

The Lawlor family attended Kodaline’s recent gig in Malahide Castle.

“It was very emotional, especially the last song All I Want because that was the song she was listening to when she collapsed.”

“It was very emotional for everybody.”

Online Editors