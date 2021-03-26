‘I am using my children to practice!’ – Westlife’s Shane Filan rehearses for Wembley gig with family

Westlife’s Shane Filan has been practicing for his Wembley gig with his children.

Preparing for August, the 41-year-old says his three children – Nicole (15), Patrick (12) and Shane (11) have all taken up an instrument during lockdown and are following in their father’s musical footsteps

The band member himself has taken up guitar in the last year – taking weekly lessons through Zoom with an instructor and joked, “I am using my children to practice.”

Shane’s children Patrick has learned to play the drums, while Nicole and Shane have taken up the guitar.

The band are due to be the first gig to play Wembley Stadium in two years since the pandemic struck.

Speaking about his lockdown hobby, Shane said, “I started to learn the guitar [in lockdown], which I have never done before. I have been doing Zoom lessons. I am slowly but surely getting there and now I can play.

“My son has started to take up guitar as well, Patrick, and my little boy now plays the drums, Shane. We have become a musical house, having our own concerts. Nicole, my daughter, has a guitar.”

The Westlife singer said the summer gig was possible due to the “amazing” vaccine roll-out in the UK.

“We are excited about it,” he said. “It is odd to think, stadium concerts people all back together. It comes down to how good the vaccination rollout has been in the UK.”

“To be allowed to put this show on, it is because the vaccination rollout is so good, it is so fast. To have that light at the end of the tunnel, things will hopefully get back to normal very quickly in the UK. It is incredible how quickly it has happened. I think you will feel it on the night, looking at the crowd in Wembley stadium and go: ‘Wow.’”

He added, “It is a pinnacle gig of our career, we have never played it always wanted to. After all this, after everything the world has been through to come back and the first gig be at Wembley stadium. It is a pretty historic weekend in our lives.”

The singer previously shared clips of his family practicing to his Instagram followers, writing, “Guitar Diaries update.. Patrick has joined the journey”.

