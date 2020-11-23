'Hygiene-mad Larry Mullen's didn't trust bed linen in B&Bs' - U2's The Edge talks life on the road

U2 STAR The Edge has told how bandmate Larry Mullen's obsession with his own personal hygiene made life on the road difficult in the early days.

The guitarist was speaking as he commemorated the 20th anniversary of the hit album All That You Can't Leave Behind on the Elevation Live Watch Party.

He told BBC Radio 2 host Jo Whiley that drummer Mullen was obsessed with not catching anything while staying in cheap hotels.

In fact, he was so careful that the founding member of the group would bring his own sleeping bag with him wherever he went.

"We used to share rooms back in those days and Larry was always super-careful," The Edge said.

"He always carried his own sleeping bag because he never trusted that the sheets and the bedding would be fresh in these really dodgy guesthouses.

"The rest of us would fall into bed and we might actually still be in our clothes. We were classic teenagers.

"Larry would have the sleeping bag and unroll it carefully. He wouldn't touch the sheets and he would have a special thing over the pillow."

slag

The Edge said lead singer Bono would slag Mullen so much about it that he decided to forget the sleeping bag one night.

"Larry took the plunge and abandoned the sleeping bag and he got into the bed and slept all night," he said.

"He woke up the next morning and he had a rash from head to foot. Poor Larry."

The Edge said Bono's bad habit was stealing everyone else's clothing, including socks, when they were touring.

"He would just steal everyone's clothes. You would say, 'Where are my socks?' Later in the day, you would see that Bono was wearing them," he said.

Bass player Adam Clayton said Mullen's bad habit these days is lying in until midday, especially if he has been out the night before.

"I think it's a drummer thing," Clayton said.

Herald