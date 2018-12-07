Hugh Jackman's two dates at Dublin's 3Arena sold out - promoters warn against secondary sites

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has sold out his two dates at Dublin's 3Arena.

Last week he announced his first world tour and one date and, due to demand, a second date was added on Friday morning, with tickets for both dates going on sale at 9am.

Tickets, which ranged from €44.05 to €86, have now sold out.

Aiken Promotions have warned people not to purchase tickets which have popped up on secondary sales site Viagogo "as firstly it’s wrong and secondly there is no proof that these tickets actually exist."

The Oscar nominated and Golden Globe and Tony award winning star will bring The Man. The Music. The Show. to the Dublin venue on May 30, and May 31, 2019.

He will perform hit songs from The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables as well as more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Jackman is probably best known for playing the role of Wolverine in the X Men franchise but he has also earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his turn as Jean Valjean in Tom Hooper's Les Miserables on the big screen. The performance also earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical.

He also starred on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen. Sales for the soundtrack to The Greatest Showman, meanwhile, in which he stars as PT Barnum have broken records across the world.

Online Editors