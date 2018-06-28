Hudson Taylor to play five nights at Whelan's in December

It's been an exciting year for brothers Harry and Alfie as Hudson Taylor having signed to Rubyworks, released new music, and announcing a five night stand at Whelan's for December.

It's been an exciting year for brothers Harry and Alfie as Hudson Taylor having signed to Rubyworks, released new music, and announcing a five night stand at Whelan's for December.

They've just released their Feel It Again EP, their first new music since their debut album Singing for Strangers released in 2015. There's a second album in the offing too, produced by Ryan Haddock, who is best known for his work with The Lumineers and Vance Joy.

Last year they played EP and rounded out the year with a sold out headline tour while this year kicked off with a tour of the UK and Europe and a US tour with Gabrielle Aplin.

Their last Irish tour saw them finish up with a sold out Olympia show and the end of this year includes a number of festival spots across Ireland, the UK, and Europe as well as dates in the UK and Ireland in November and December.

They'll play Whelan's from 17-21 December. Tickets are €24.50, on sale Friday 29th June at 9am from Ticketmaster

We have tickets to give away over at Facebook.com/IndoEnts

Online Editors