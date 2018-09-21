Tickets for Hozier's five Irish dates in Dublin, Belfast and Kerry this December sold out in minutes on Ticketmaster after they went on sale at 9am on Friday morning.

Tickets for Hozier's five Irish dates in Dublin, Belfast and Kerry this December sold out in minutes on Ticketmaster after they went on sale at 9am on Friday morning.

Hozier's five Irish dates sold out in minutes - but he has just been announced as headline act for 2FM Xmas Ball

However, there is still an opportunity for fans to see the Wicklow singer/songwriter for €39.50 as he has just been announced as the headline act for the 2FM Xmas Ball in aid of the ISPCC on Friday December 14 at the 3Arena.

Also playing the Xmas Ball will be Walking on Cars, Keywest, Wyvern Lingo, Chasing Abbey, Wild Youth and Brave Giant.

Tickets are €39.50 and go on sale next Wednesday, September 26 at 9am.

Hozier, Nina Cried Power

Hozier will play three intimate gigs at the Olympia in Dublin on December 15, 16, and 17, before performing at the Ulster Hall, Belfast on December 19 and the INEC, Killarney, on December 20.

The tour comes in conjunction with the release of his new album Nina Cried Power, the follow up to his eponymous debut album, released in 2014.

Following the Ticketmaster sale this morning, tickets for Hozier's gigs popped up on re-sales site Viagogo - for more than ten times their original price.

Tickets were limited to four per person via official seller Ticketmaster for this morning's sale, and they cost €34.50 for Dublin and Killarney and £30 for Belfast. Within the hour, however, there were tickets selling on Viagogo for more than €400.

Ticketmaster last month announced it was closing it's own third party re-sale site Seatwave, which allowed people to re-sell tickets, often at multiples of their face value.

The move came after the Government announced it would take forward legislation which would effectively outlaw ticket touting.

The plan is to ban ticket touting for sporting and entertainment events in designated venues with a capacity of 1,000 or over.

Ticketmaster plans to replace Seatwave with a new site that will allow fan-tofan ticket exchanges at face value.

Read more: 'We’re shutting down Seatwave' - Ticketmaster announces closure of resale website

Viagogo suing Ed Sheeran's promoter over 'fake booths forcing fans to pay twice to enter venues'

Online Editors