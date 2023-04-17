Hozier warns fans of ticket scams ahead of first Irish gig in four years: ‘Please do not buy inflated tickets’

Singer-songwriter Hozier has warned fans to be vigilant of scam accounts and scalpers selling tickets at “obscene prices”.

The multi-platinum selling artist will perform his first Irish gig in four years at Malahide Castle on Friday, June 30.

Hozier urged fans not to buy inflated tickets and reassured them that he would be “back again soon”.

“Hearing a lot from fans about being scammed for tickets. PLEASE be vigilant of accounts claiming to have tickets and asking for DMs,” he said.

“Also re scalpers, I would rather play to an empty room than have those prices paid. Please do not buy inflated tickets.”

Ticket scalping is the practice of using bots to bulk buy tickets from licensed sources and then selling them for a profit.

The Wicklow native (33) also suggested fans should contact their local politicians in relation to the issue of ticket touting.

“If fans collectively decide not to buy resale tickets at those obscene prices, they'll lose their value. I know it sucks but there'll most likely be shows next year,” he said.

“Ps, Ireland managed to pass legislation on resale tix after a push! Contact your local reps and see where they stand.”

In 2021, government ministers passed legislation which would ban the resale of tickets to live events, matches and concerts at certain venues at a price above their face value.

A person found guilty of an offence under the new law will face a fine of up to €100,000 or up to two years’ imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Hozier performed two of his songs from his new EP Eat Your Young, on Friday night’s Late Late Show.

He spoke to Ryan Tubridy about his first hit, Take Me To Church, which was released ten years ago.

"I was very proud when I wrote it," Hozier said.

"I suppose there was a kind of freedom that came with that song. It was the first song I released, and I had no audience, so there was never any consideration of, 'I wonder how people will respond to this?’

"I never thought it would be a hit, but at the time there were these anti-gay laws in Russia and the video focused very much on that.

"And I was thinking that culturally we live in a pretty borderless world and it’s very possible that something like that, with anti-gay, anti-LGBT sentiments could cross borders.”