Several prominent Irish artists are lending their support to the Stand for Truth event at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin on Sunday.

Hozier, Mary Black, Roisin O, Liam Ó Maonlaí to perform at Stand for Truth event for victims of clerical abuse

Hozier, Mary Black, Roisin O and Liam Ó Maonlaí will all perform at the rally which, according to one of the organisers, executive director of Amnesty, Colm O'Gorman, is for "for everyone who wishes to stand in solidarity with those harmed by the actions of the institutional Roman Catholic Church”.

Also lending their support via spoken word are Grace Dyas and Sarah Clancy, and Mr O'Gorman will also address the crowd. He has been sharing his own experience of clerical abuse in recent weeks and highlighting the issue and its far-reaching and devastating consequences ahead of the papal visit.

The event is due to start at 3pm, the same time as Pope Francis will begin mass in the Phoenix Park.

A silent procession will then take place to the site of a former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street where there will be an art piece commissioned from Will St Leger.

People are sharing their thoughts and details about the event via the #Stand4Truth hashtag on social media and a crowd of thousands is expected to turn out on Sunday.

