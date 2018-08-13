Hozier announces three intimate rehearsal gigs in Dublin for September

Hozier has announced three intimate rehearsal shows in Dublin this September, with all proceeds going to charity.

Hozier has announced three intimate rehearsal shows in Dublin this September, with all proceeds going to charity.

It is exciting news for fans as it has been almost five long years since the Bray artist released his critically acclaimed Take Me To Church debut EP and he has said that the follow-up is arriving soon.

Hozier will take to the stage at The Academy on Monday, September 3, Wednesday September 5 and Friday September 7 with proceeds going to Safe Ireland, One in Four and The Peter McVerry Trust.

Tickets costing €30, limited to 2 per person, will be available from 9am Friday 17th August at www.Hozier.com

He will then play one London date at Koko on Tuesday September 11 in aid of War Child and he will announce further Ireland, UK and European dates on September 17.

Recently he took to Twitter to announce his North American tour which will take place on the back of that new album.

"Excited to announce my North American tour which will coincide with the releasing of new work," he wrote.

"The completion of the record is approaching and I'm eager to share it. Sincere thanks to you for your continued support. Hope to see you on the road again. Tickets on sale this Friday"

Excited to announce my North American tour which will coincide with the releasing of new work. The completion of the record is approaching and I'm eager to share it. Sincere thanks to you for your continued support. Hope to see you on the road again. Tickets on sale this Friday pic.twitter.com/0NJM2pLG8J — Hozier (@Hozier) June 11, 2018

The tour includes dates across the US and Canada and kicks off on September 15 although an album release date has not yet been confirmed.

Speaking to NPR Hozier revealed that the album is "definitely informed quite a bit by the political climate of the last 12 months, 18 months" but added that a lot of it is also very "hopeful and very warm".

He also revealed that one of the songs is called 'Wasteland, Baby!' which he described as a "little folk ditty".

He said it is "kind of a funny love song to somebody imagining the world as it is now and then imagining the worst case scenario and trying to enjoy, trying to still find joy and still find something worthwhile in the absolute worst case scenarios."

Read more: Hozier complimented a guy's dungarees at his charity gig last night - and the guy stripped and handed them over

Online Editors