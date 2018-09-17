Hozier announces five Irish dates this December

Irish singer Hozier has announced five concert dates around the country for this December.

Irish singer Hozier has announced five concert dates around the country for this December.

Fresh from a run of sold-out shows for charity last week, the rising star has announced a mini-tour of Ireland later this year as part of his wider European tour.

Hozier will take to the stage for three nights from December 15 at Dublin's Olympia Theatre, before making his way to Belfast's Ulster Hall on December 19 with one final night at the INEC in Killarney on December 20.

The tour comes in conjunction with the release of his new album Nina Cried Power, the follow up to his eponymous debut album, released in 2014.

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday 21 September at 9am via Ticketmaster and will be limited to four per person. Tickets for Dublin and Killarney are priced from €34.50 including booking fee and restoration levy, and tickets for Belfast start at £30 including booking fee.

The full tour schedule is below:

Sunday 11th November - Coliseum, Lisbon, Portugal

Monday 12th November - La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

Wednesday 14th November - Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

Thursday 15th November - Cirque Royale, Brussels, Belgium

Sunday 18th November - Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

Monday 19th November - X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland

Wednesday 21st November - Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

Friday 23rd November - Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

Sunday 25th November - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

Monday 26th November - Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

Wednesday 28th November - Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

Friday 30th November - Mehr! Theatre, Hamburg, Germany

Monday 3rd December - Palladium, Cologne, Germany

Tuesday 4th December - TivoliVredenberg Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

Thursday 6th December - O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

Friday 7th December - O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

Sunday 9th December - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Tuesday 11th December - Eventim Apollo, London, UK

Online Editors