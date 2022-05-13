| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Eurovision is shining a light on Italy’s radically changing music scene

Hosts Laura Pausini and Mika perform during the second semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi Expand

Close

Hosts Laura Pausini and Mika perform during the second semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Hosts Laura Pausini and Mika perform during the second semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Hosts Laura Pausini and Mika perform during the second semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Roisin O'Connor

Barely a decade ago, Italian radio stations were time machines. Tune in and you’d be treated to classic songs by past greats such as Renato Carosone and Jimmy Fontana, or perhaps a saccharine pop ballad by Tiziano Ferro. Today, the country’s music landscape couldn’t be more different.

It started with Eurovision. In 2019, Italian delegate Mahmood narrowly missed out on first place (much to the chagrin of his fans). He’d captivated audiences with his original song “Soldi”, which blended hip-hop beats with nods to his Egyptian heritage.

Most Watched

Privacy