'He's already a winner' - Ryan O'Shaughnessy's mammy is a bag of nerves ahead of Eurovision final

Ryan O'Shaughnessy's mum has spoken about her nerves ahead of his performance representing Ireland at the Eurovision final in Lisbon tomorrow night.

Ryan O'Shaughnessy's mum has spoken about her nerves ahead of his performance representing Ireland at the Eurovision final in Lisbon tomorrow night.

Janet O'Shaughnessy revealed she thought she was going to be sick waiting on the results on Tuesday night's semi-final when Ireland was the last act to win a spot in Saturday's final.

"When you buy four drinks in the [Altice] arena they give you a bucket to put your drinks into," she explained to Brenda Donoghue, filling in for Ray D'Arcy on RTE Radio 1. "[When the results were being announced] I said, 'pass me the bucket!' because I thought I was going to be sick. I don't know if it was excitement or what. But I didn't get sick!"

Janet admitted that she cried when she realised her son had made it through and wanted Ryan to prove the skeptics wrong. "Our whole thing going through was, if he gets through the semi final that's brilliant - he's done better than a lot of people have done so that's great," she said.

"In fairness there was a lot of naysayers. I just wanted him to prove them wrong basically." Janet said people have told her it's like Ireland "qualifying for Italia 90 all over again" in terms of the atmosphere in Lisbon among the Irish supporters.

When Ryan told his mum he wanted to have two male dancers perform on stage during his rendition of Together, she told him it might be a "bit controversial". "He said, 'This is what I'm going to do. I'm going to put this to the guys in RTE'. In fairness RTE have backed him 100 per cent on any ideas he has. He was very lucky to be able to choose his own team. The team has made his vision come to life on that stage."

Regarding the fact that the Chinese broadcaster censored the Irish performance due to its depiction of same sex love, Janet said, "There are a lot of people that haven't actually acknowledged that times need to change. That's unfortunate but that's how it is."

Regardless of how Ryan does in the final, she says he is "already a winner to me".

Online Editors