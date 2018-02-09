Here's who's headlining Longitude at Marlay Park this summer

Hip hop performer and producer J. Cole will headline the Friday night. He'll be joined by Grammy nominated rap trio Migos and Post Malone.

On Saturday 14th Travis Scott leads the line up. Travis has set the stage for 2018 with his third full-length album, Astroworld which promises “the best music of my career.” Diplo returns to Longitude and Tyler, The Creator will perform on Saturday night.

Solange will hit the main stage as the Sunday night headliner. Her atest album ‘A Seat At The Table’ earned her first ever Grammy win and topped the Billboard album charts. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Sampha will also perform Sunday.