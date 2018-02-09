Here's who's headlining Longitude at Marlay Park this summer
The first round of acts for Longitude at Marlay Park this summer have been revealed.
Hip hop performer and producer J. Cole will headline the Friday night. He'll be joined by Grammy nominated rap trio Migos and Post Malone.
On Saturday 14th Travis Scott leads the line up. Travis has set the stage for 2018 with his third full-length album, Astroworld which promises “the best music of my career.” Diplo returns to Longitude and Tyler, The Creator will perform on Saturday night.
Solange will hit the main stage as the Sunday night headliner. Her atest album ‘A Seat At The Table’ earned her first ever Grammy win and topped the Billboard album charts. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Sampha will also perform Sunday.
Here are the other acts confirmed for the bill:
Khalid, Billboard chart record breaker Cardi B, London rapper Giggs, grime artist J Hus, festival favourite Joey Bada$$ returns to Longitude, LA band The Internet, rapper Lil Pump, blackbear joins the bill following his sell out Academy date , Atlanta’s 6BLACK, French duo Ibeyi, UK soul singer Jacob Banks is coming back to Ireland following his sold out Sugar Club show, Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, New Yorker Princess Nokia, radio star Mabel, rapper and comedian Big Shaq, Belly, Naaz, & Bas.
Longitude returns to Marlay Park, Dublin from Friday July 13 to Sunday July 15.
Weekend tickets €189.50 / Two Day Tickets: €129.50 / Day tickets €69.50 All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee. Tickets on sale from 9am Friday February 16, with presale for Three customers on February 14.
Online Editors