Harry Styles at Slane Castle: Everything you need to know

Harry Styles will return to Ireland next month for a sold-out concert at Slane Castle.

It will be the first major concert at the Co Meath venue since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans have been advised to prepare well in advance to ensure an enjoyable experience.

If you’re attending the gig next month, here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

Harry Styles will play Slane Castle Estate in Co Meath on Saturday, June 10, as part of his Love On Tour show.

The outdoor event is sold-out and there will be no tickets on sale at the venue. Proof of age is required for entry and the sale of alcohol.

People have been warned not to travel without a ticket, and gardaí will have checks on all approach routes.

It is a one-day event, and Slane Castle does not provide camping facilities for the concert.

What time is the gig?

Gates open at 2pm, and the former One Direction star will take to the stage at 2.30pm.

Organisers will not allow attendees to queue before the designated start time.

No re-admission is allowed, so concert-goers should make sure to bring everything they need.

Under-16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 25. Unaccompanied minors will be refused entry.

How to get there

Concert-goers should organise their transport now and allow an additional three hours to travel to and from the venue as delays are expected.

The best way to get to the event is by public transport. Coaches will be available, so book seats now.

Ticket-holders will be emailed directly with relevant links to book their transport.

Buses will get priority on entrance, and all car parks are independently operated. All public car and bus parks are a 20- to 30-minute walk from the site.

There will be four official car parks – green, blue, red and pink. Car parks are assigned when booking based on garda traffic management plans.

What else do I need to know?

You must download and transfer tickets ahead of time – no screenshots of tickets will be accepted.

Attendees should ensure their phone is charged and bring battery packs with them as they will need it for ticket access.

No big or bulky bags will be allowed – A4 size or smaller only.

Organisers have also advised learning the ‘halo effect’ in advance of the concert. If you see someone in difficulty in the crowd, get everyone in a circle around them to lift their phone torches up all pointed towards the stage to make a halo effect of light and get them help as soon as possible.

Slane is a residential area, so the property and privacy of local residents should be respected.

What items are not allowed?

Folding chairs of any kind, animals (other than registered working dogs), glass, cans, hard plastic or metal reusable bottles, umbrellas, alcohol or illegal substances, professional cameras, video equipment or iPads and any item that could be used as a weapon or pose a hazard.