Guns N' Roses reschedule their 2020 tour

Good news for Irish fans of Guns N’ Roses.

The iconic band fronted by Axl Rose has just confirmed that they have rescheduled their eagerly-awaited summer tour dates until 2021.

There was huge dismay among music fans after the Covid-19 crisis forced them to pull the plug on their Marlay Park gig that had been due to take place on Saturday, June 27.

The ‘Patience' stars are now hoping to perform in Dublin on June 22, 2021 and say all tickets for their 2020 dates will be valid for their new date.

Their European tour kicks off in Portugal’s Lisbon on June 2, 2021 and take in dates in Spain, Sweden, the UK and Germany.

The band has issued a statement saying: “Hey Gunners, picking up where we left off last week, our 2020 European tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021. The dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on 2nd June, 2021.

“We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage.”

They said that while they were able to move most of their north American shows to new dates at the same venues, they had to cancel a handful, including stops in cities like Seattle and Atlanta.

It said this was “due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process.”

Last week saw them confirming they have rescheduled their north American dates to July 2021, beginning on July 10 in Milwaukee.

It will make stops all around American and Canada before finishing up on August 19.

“We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year,” it stated.

A limited number of tickets for their Marlay Park gig go on sale this Friday, August 7 on ticketmaster.ie.

Online Editors