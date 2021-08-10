| 12.5°C Dublin

‘Guess who’s hoppin on Rumors with me?’ – Lizzo reveals Cardi B collaboration

Keiran Southern

Lizzo has revealed Cardi B will feature on her new track Rumours.

The Grammy-winning pop star announced the news on Instagram by video calling a sleepy Cardi B.

“Guess who’s hoppin on Rumors with me?” Lizzo wrote on social media.

The FaceTime call appeared to catch Cardi B off guard and she wearily responded: “Why you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning.”

Fans had previously speculated Harry Styles would feature on Rumours, which is set for release on Friday.

It will mark the first collaboration between Lizzo, 33, and 28-year-old Cardi B.

Rumours is Lizzo’s first single since 2019.

Last week Cardi B celebrated the one-year anniversary of WAP, her X-rated mega hit alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

