Grammys: Cranberries' tribute to Dolores earns first nomination
The mother of the late Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has said she would have been thrilled to hear the band's final album has been nominated for their first Grammy.
The Limerick band's last album 'In the End' was released last April as a tribute to Dolores, who died in a London hotel in 2018. The other band members used voice demos recorded by Dolores before her death.
It has now been nominated for best rock album at the awards which take place in Los Angeles in January.
The singer's mother Eileen said: "Dolores would be so happy with this, she put her heart and soul into her songs and music.
"For us as her family it's kind of bittersweet, we're immensely proud yet saddened that she isn't here to witness and enjoy this, although I feel that she is in spirit."
Guitarist Noel Hogan said: "We wanted to finish this album for our dear friend and bandmate Dolores.
"It's a tribute to her, the band and our fans for the past 30 years.
"Being honoured with this Grammy nomination has made this whole process even more special."
Drummer Fergal Lawler added: "We are extremely surprised and honoured to receive this Grammy nomination. We're sure Dolores would be delighted."
After the album was released, The Cranberries said they planned to take a "step back" before deciding whether they had a future together without Dolores.
Irish Independent
