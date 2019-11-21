Grammys: Cranberries' tribute to Dolores earns first nomination

The mother of the late Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has said she would have been thrilled to hear the band's final album has been nominated for their first Grammy.

The Limerick band's last album 'In the End' was released last April as a tribute to Dolores, who died in a London hotel in 2018. The other band members used voice demos recorded by Dolores before her death.

It has now been nominated for best rock album at the awards which take place in Los Angeles in January.

The singer's mother Eileen said: "Dolores would be so happy with this, she put her heart and soul into her songs and music.

