Grammys 2023: Sam Smith collaborator Kim Petras makes history with transgender win

Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept their award (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Expand

Alex Green

Sam Smith handed the floor to collaborator Kim Petras as the duo celebrated her becoming the first transgender woman to win best pop duo/group performance at the Grammys.

Their chart-topping collaboration Unholy claimed the gong on Sunday night with German vocalist Petras thanking other trans performers who came before her.

