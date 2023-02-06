| 1.7°C Dublin

breaking Grammys 2023: Beyonce becomes the biggest winner in history as Harry Styles takes Album of the Year gong

Beyonce (AP) Expand

Michael Bedigan and Alex Green

Beyonce has become the most decorated Grammy artist of all time, collecting her 32nd trophy at this year’s ceremony.

The pop superstar, 41, made history as she won the best dance/electronic music album award for her house music-sampling album Renaissance.

