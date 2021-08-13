Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

NANCI Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like Love at the Five and Dime celebrated the American South, has died at the age of 68.

A statement from her management company confirmed her death, but no cause was provided.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said.

Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris.

Griffith was also known for her recording of From a Distance, which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune. That cover appeared on her first major label release, Lone Star State of Mind, in 1987.