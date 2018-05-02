Thousands of Irish fans are gearing up for the start of Ed Sheeran's highly anticipated Irish tour, kicking off in Cork this weekend.

Got your ID? Everything you need to know ahead of Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend

The 'Shape of You' singer will take to the stage for his first show at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, May 4, with two more at the venue on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6.

Ed, who just released the video for his latest single Happier, will then head to Belfast's Boucher Road Playing Fields for Wednesday May 9, and will play Galway's Pearse Stadium on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13. Ed will wrap up with three Dublin shows at the Phoenix Park on Wednesday 16, Friday 18, and Saturday 19.

Aiken Promotions have issued some guidelines for fans ahead of the tour... TICKETS Firstly, all dates have sold out so beware of bogus ticket sellers. If you buy from unofficial sources or secondary sites you will be refused access.

"We'd hate for you to miss out," said Aiken in a statement. The authorised seller of tickets for the event is www.ticketmaster.ie which guarantees genuine tickets. If last minute tickets for any shows do go on sale, this is where you'll find them.

For those lucky enough to have their tickets sorted, bear in mind that there are several different dates at each venue so make sure you attend on the right date. Aside from buying bogus tickets, there's nothing quite so disappointing as showing up to a gig on the wrong day!

Measures have been taken to stamp out ticket touting at Ed's gigs, including the request that ticket buyers buy tickets for personal use.

So, for tickets purchased in outlets: whether you have paid by cash or credit card your name will be printed on your tickets and you will be required to bring valid ID matching the name printed on the ticket, or a photocopy, to gain access to the show.

For tickets purchased online: to gain access to the concert you are required to bring your tickets along with the purchasing credit card or a photo/photocopy of the credit card and a valid form of ID to reflect family name. APP You can keep on top of the latest info and updates on the shows with the Ed Sheeran Irish Tour App which is available now on android and Apple. It can be downloaded in the Google Play Store or Apple Store. GATES Venue gates will open at 5pm and no early queuing is allowed since the venues are located in residential areas. Aiken adds, "We ask ticket holders to please respect the privacy of the residents and respect the local communiities."

TRAVEL / TRANSPORT Also, remember that traffic is likely to be slow so allow plenty of time to get to the venue. Gardai have said there will be strict traffic restrictions around the venue so people are advised to walk from the city, if possible.

Concert-goers can also use public transport with special Bus Éireann shuttles in place from the city centre, Busaras and Kent railway station. Plan your journey online from anywhere in Ireland to the venue via www.transportforireland.ie UNDER 18s Under 18’s MUST be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian attending the event who will remain with them and take full responsibility for them throughout the duration of the event.

There will be FREE-TAG-A-KID safety wristbands which will be available at all the customer care points both outside and inside the venues. The purpose of these wristbands is to help reuniting lost children with parent/guardian should your child become separated from you within the venues. STAGE TIMES Here are the stage times , although they are subject to change so keep an eye on social media and the Ed Sheeran Irish Tour App which is available now on android and Apple. It can be downloaded in the Google Play Store or Apple Store. 5:45pm Beoga

6:30pm Jamie Lawson 7:30pm Anne Marie 8:45pm Ed Sheeran

WEATHER It's an outdoor event but the forecast is good. You won't need an umbrella, which is good since they're not allowed into the arena anyway. WHAT NOT TO BRING Aiken have also asked fans not to bring a bag "unless it is totally necessary". People without bags will be fast-tracked through the queue. If you do bring a bag it must be smaller than A4 and it will be subject to a search. Any large lens professional cameras or any form of video recorder WILL NOT be admitted. Only small 35mm cameras will be permitted.

Flag poles, selfie sticks, sticks for banners are not allowed. Only small banners of other (A4 or A3 size) will be permitted into the events as anything larger can obstruct the views of other customers. Prohibited articles and items are as follows: any article that may be used as a weapon, Bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, Frisbees, and related items, dangerous or hazardous items, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, or other skates. Laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs, suitcases, laptops, illegal merchandise items, hampers, and cold boxes, air horns and animals (except service dogs and guide dogs). Read more: Cork is buzzing for Ed Sheeran concerts - they're even baking cupcakes in his honour

