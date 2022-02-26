Glen Brady: ‘We did everything you’d expect a young Irish band with total freedom and massive alcohol appetite to do’

Apropos of directions, the text reads: ‘It’s near Curracloe beach in Wexford, an epic spot where they filmed the Normandy landing in Saving Private Ryan.’

When I land at his home in Wexford, Glen Brady, frontman with Def Nettle, is putting the finishing touches to potential next single, ‘War Machine.’ Upstairs in a studio he works on the vocals while Andy O’Rourke – ex-The Smiths – works on a bass part from his studio in New York.

Glen wrote the song about the day he took a friend to rehab in London. Other new material includes a song about a lesbian couple who asked him to be a sperm donor ( “I didn’t oblige”) and another is about a failed rock star who “chose a Benzedrine and Botox addiction over everything, including our friendship.”

The new single ‘The Pills’ has an equally intriguing subject matter.

“It is a story mostly told from the perspective of ‘she’. It’s about the parallels of frailty, disturbance and mania that exist between men and women – the same but different. Obviously, we still live in a society that isn’t anywhere near equal.”

The third verse is performed by Dublin singer Lisa Doyle Taaffe. “It’s from her perspective on Botox and pills for hormones. It just wasn’t right without an actual female taking part.”

On another level ‘The Pills’ is about taking legal drugs.

“The song is more about how there’s a pill for everything – one for sleep, one to wake up, one to lose weight, one to feel better.

“I can’t wait to feel great,” he sings, quoting a line from the song. “Gimme the pills, mate.” He sounds like a punk Tom Waits rapping with Primal Scream.

Glen’s father Tony grew up on a Cavan farm and moved to New York when he was 16 to work. His mother Bridget grew up in Galway. There were six girls in her family and their mother died of an aneurysm when Bridget was 11. Four years later, the girls moved to an aunt in the Bronx.

Tony and Bridget eventually met, and in 1968 they married. They returned home to Ireland in the early 1970s, and Glen was born in Drogheda in 1973. But by the end of that year, the family went back to America.

Glen remembers his mother singing ‘I Fought the Law’ by The Clash to him.

“I think there was a sarcasm to the way she sang it. Like being Irish in America was somehow like living as an outsider. Being outside the law.

“Even then, I had that feeling of being separate from something – not quite Irish, not quite American. An outlier, an outlaw. My mother is like that. We share an ethereal or undefinable quality of standing out.”

From his father, who died in 1998, Glen inherited “some darker qualities and some heavier, stronger qualities”.

"He had a hard life. He was raised in a parish called Crosserlough. By all accounts it was a dark place back then.”

In 1983, the family moved back to Ireland. Glen went to Gormanston College and then Blackrock College. In 1993, he started DJ-ing in POD and The Kitchen and gained a reputation. In 2000, he was asked through a family friend to do a bit of work with REM – one of the biggest bands in the world, who were in Dublin recording their album Reveal.

“It wasn’t like I was some shit-hot producer or engineer at that time,” he recalls. “It was more like ‘So-and-so has a young lad who does music, could he come up to the studio?’ I was hyperactive, opinionated, and actually pretty good at programming electronic sounds on a sampler.”

He was certainly opinionated when he met the band’s lead singer Michael Stipe. Hearing the music they were working on, Glen told Stipe that it was too conservative.

Glen played the REM frontman some tracks by Plaid and Autechre that Björk had featured on. Stipe was intrigued, as he had toured with her when she was in The Sugarcubes, but he hadn’t heard the electronic, weirder side of her.

Stipe sang a new REM song ‘I’ve Been High’ in the house in Dalkey where the studio was set up.

“I’d never really heard anything like it,” Glen says. “It was beyond anything I’d heard before. It came from a place of true beauty and talent, and I’ll never forget it.

“He told me I was unique and that I going to be doing some important work someday. It was nice to get that encouragement from someone like that.”

In 2001, Glen left Dublin and moved back to the place of his childhood. “New York will always be the place where I stopped looking at myself as strictly a DJ/programmer and started to play instruments, to find my voice.”

Circa 2003, he set up the band The Glass with a friend from Dublin, Dominique Keegan.

Around the time that he was DJ-ing in New York, Glen had an argument with Gavin McInnes, who later went on to form the Proud Boys – the detestable alt.right white supremacist organisation that supported Donald Trump. “I’m still glad I told that Nazi where to f**k off.”

The Glass toured the world for three mad years.

“We did everything you’d expect a young Irish band with total freedom and massive alcohol appetite to do. Total clichés.”

He was on a negative path. In 2006, he met Californian girl Lindsey Ruben. “I picked myself out of the gutter for her. She was patient with me, and I’ll be forever grateful.”

In 2007, though, a good friend of his died of a drug overdose. By then, New York had lost its magic. “I was drinking way too much and doing all the other negative self-destructive stuff the city has to offer.”

In December of that year, he moved to Berlin. Lindsey joined him in June of 2008.

“Berlin was the place I started to come into my own as a producer,” he says. But his old problems came with him. “Berlin was quite a drink-heavy party scene. I was a resident at a now-defunct club run by an old German anarchist collective I had fallen in with, called FUC,”

By this stage, he had been out almost every night for 20 years, and was perpetually tired and hungover. It was starting to affect his relationship with Lindsey.

In 2011 they moved to California and got married. Glen got a job as an engineer with the California State Symphony. Then, in 2016, he was in Napa when his phone rang with an Irish number. He pulled off the highway and re-dialled the number.

“Dolores O’Riordan and I hit it off straight away,” he says, of The Cranberries star. “She was in LA. She was looking for an engineer to help record and mix what would become DARK – her collaborative album.”

He toured with The Cranberries in 2017 and as a result moved back to Ireland. Two years later he started Def Nettle.

With two young children, Julian (9) and Beatrice (7), Glen’s quiet life in Wexford is the polar opposite to that of his past.

“I’m in a very different place. I spend a lot of my time training for triathlons and long-distance swims. All that time has cleared my head up. That’s why I’m able to express myself through Def Nettle now.”

Does he believe in God?

“I believe our planet is our God,” he says, adding: “I am vegan. I believe we are destroying our future through cruelty, industrial agriculture and the misuse of antibiotics. That’s my religion.

"I don’t like to be a stereotypical preachy vegan, but people need to make more informed decisions and be less susceptible to marketing and more aware of the devastation that is everywhere on this earth.”

Glen is stoical about the person he has become.

“I am grateful for where I am. I never actually thought I’d make it this far, which probably stems back to those dark inner demons I inherited from my father,” he says.

“I’ve lost all of the inner doubt and quelled that inner place where doubt is formed. I have the experience as a musician, performer and human being to do it without fear.”

‘The Pills’ is available now on all streaming platforms. Def Nettle play the Sugar Club on March 18