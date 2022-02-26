| 9.1°C Dublin

Glen Brady: ‘We did everything you’d expect a young Irish band with total freedom and massive alcohol appetite to do’

While touring the world, the DJ and soundman worked hard but played harder. Now mellowed with Def Nettle, he chats about collaborating Dolores O’Riordan, Michael Stipe, his veganism and faith

Def Nettle's Glen Brady Expand
Def Nettle's Glen Brady

Michael Stipe of REM

Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries

Dolores O'Riordan

Def Nettle's Glen Brady

Barry Egan Twitter Email

Apropos of directions, the text reads: ‘It’s near Curracloe beach in Wexford, an epic spot where they filmed the Normandy landing in Saving Private Ryan.’

When I land at his home in Wexford, Glen Brady, frontman with Def Nettle, is putting the finishing touches to potential next single, ‘War Machine.’ Upstairs in a studio he works on the vocals while Andy O’Rourke – ex-The Smiths – works on a bass part from his studio in New York.

