Glastonbury: gatecrashers have been digging tunnels to get into festival

People enjoy their time at the Glastonbury Festival site in Somerset. Reuters

Gatecrashers have been finding unique ways to enter the Glastonbury Festival without tickets.

While some people have been digging “Great Escape-style” tunnels, others have been using grappling hooks to enter the festival without paying.

According to The Times, some people pitched tents against barriers on the ground to hide tunnels they dug underneath to get their friends in.

One security worker told the outlet that non-ticket holders try to “come under the wall, it’s like The Great Escape but in reverse”.

Another member of the security added: “It’s wild. We’ve had to chase people down who bolted through the gates with their bags on, and some use grappling hooks to pull panels off the wall and climb over, like Batman.”

This year’s Glastonbury Festival is surrounded by a fence built by Sunbelt Rentals.

According to the company’s website, the fence is “standing 4.12m high and 7.8km long, the fence has unique high-security features including an attached external roadway to prevent tunnelling, 45-degree overhangs to prevent climbing and zero nuts and bolts to stop the fence being tampered with.”

However, it hasn’t stopped music fans from trying to get in through inventive means.

The official gates to Glastonbury Festival opened on Wednesday.

This year’s festival in Pilton, Somerset, will see Arctic Monkeys, US rockers Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John headlining on the Pyramid Stage.

On Sunday, revellers will see Elton perform at the Glastonbury Festival for the first and the last time.

Despite his career spanning seven decades, this year marks John’s first time attending – let alone headlining – Glastonbury.

The 76-year-old, who was touring the world on the final leg of his much-delayed Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, will headline the Pyramid Stage on Worthy Farm along with “four collaborators of his choosing” during his two-hour set.

The weather for this year’s festival is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, after a month’s worth of rain fell in the UK last weekend.