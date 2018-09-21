Prepare to feel old - it's Take That's 30th anniversary next year and to mark the milestone they've announced a massive UK and Ireland stadium tour performing all their greatest hits.

Get Ready for It - Take That bringing Greatest Hits Live to 3Arena with special guest Rick Astley

They'll be joined by 80s crooner Rick Astley on the tour, which will land at the 3Arena, Dublin on April 29 next year (tickets on sale Friday September 28).

They're also releasing Odyssey, an album which re-imagines their greatest hits and ahead of the album release, they're treat fans to Pray (Odyssey version) today.

Releasing on November 23 the album features 27 tracks spanning three decades, from their 1992 debut Take that and Party right up until today. There will be a few special guest vocalists and and three brand new tracks.

The 2 CD album is a mix of their all-time biggest hits and some ‘reimagined’ versions of Take That classics, with new arrangements and production with some tracks being rebuilt from scratch.

"Some have been reworked, but without spoiling what people loved about them in the first place," said Gary "You’ve got to be respectful, but at the same time, you’ve got to let the ambition of doing something new and refreshed come through as well."

Originally formed as a five-piece in 1989 they're now a trio - Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen.

Tickets from €66.45 euro (inc bkg fee) from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

Online Editors