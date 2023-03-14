| 5.5°C Dublin

George Ezra pulls out of London O2 Arena gig after attack of acute vertigo

Charlotte McLaughlin

George Ezra has cancelled a performance at the O2 Arena in London after being diagnosed with acute vertigo.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter’s Twitter page said on Tuesday he began feeling “incredibly unwell” before seeking medical attention.

