Having sold out 31 of 34 dates on his upcoming tour, George Ezra has announced three Irish dates across the Republic and Northern Ireland.

George Ezra announces three major Irish dates as part of almost sold out European tour

He'll play three outdoor dates - Irish Independent park, Cork, on June 20, Malahide Castle, Dublin on June 21, and Ormeau Park Belfast on June 22 next year.

Tickets on sale on this Wednesday 10th October at 9am.

The announcement comes on the eve of the artist’s major 2018 European tour in support of his UK number 1 album Staying At Tamara’s - officially the UK’s biggest selling album released so far this year.

The album features his number 1 hit Shotgun which spent nine weeks at the top of the Official Irish singles chart, as well as his hit Paradise, and HOld My Girl, Pretty Shining People, Saviour, and Don't Matter Now.

It comes four years after his debut album Wanted On Voyage.

The Irish shows are subject to licence and tickets are €49.90 including booking fees from www.ticketmaster.ie On general sale This Wednesday 10th October at 9am

