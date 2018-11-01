Gavin James will headline all-Irish performances at Dublin New Year's Festival

Irish singer Gavin James will headline the celebrations at the annual New Year's Festival in Dublin.

Irish singer Gavin James will headline the celebrations at the annual New Year's Festival in Dublin.

On December 31, the Glow hitmaker will take to the stage at the 3Countdown Concert on Custom House Quay, in an event showcasing the best of Irish talent. James, who burst onto the scene in 2015, will serenade the audience into 2019, with support from rising Irish stars Hudson Taylor, fresh from a North American tour, Wild Youth, and Inhaler, a four-piece rock band from Dublin.

The festival is now in its seventh year, run in conjunction between Fáilte Ireland and Dublin City Council and produced by MCD productions, and regularly attracts a sold-out crowd.

"We are very excited to be bringing New Year’s Festival to the streets of Dublin once again," Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring said. "This year promises to provide a bigger and better party than ever for locals and visitors alike, while also providing an opportunity to showcase our beautiful City on a global stage. Let’s 'Ring' in the new year as only we can."

Tickets, priced at €29.90, go on sale Monday, November 5th at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

Online Editors