Gary Rossington: Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist who played on songs from Sweet Home Alabama to Free Bird, dies aged 71

Gary Rossington of the Lynyrd Skynyrd in 2015 (Owen Sweeney/AP) Expand

Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last surviving original member, has died at the age of 71.

The guitarist played on the American rock band’s songs such as Free Bird and Sweet Home Alabama.

