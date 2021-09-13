Garth Brooks planning a series of Croke Park gigs in 2022

Country music megastar Garth Brooks is understood to be finalising plans for a series of gigs in Croke Park in 2022.

According to Virgin Media News negotiations are at an advanced stage and the country music singer is set to return to Croke Park for a number of dates in September 2022.

No official comment has been made as of yet by Croke Park or by the Dublin County Council.

In 2014 the singer cancelled five sell out gigs for the Garth Brooks Comeback Special concert in Croke Park which left 400,000 fans disappointed after they had purchased tickets.

The controversy made headlines around the world as the international superstar was set to return to Ireland for the first time since 1997.

The initial plans allowed for two shows at Croke Park and many fans camped out over night to secure the much sought-after tickets.

Dublin City Council only granted a license for three of the sell out shows, however, the country star insisted it was five or nothing. As a result 400,000 refunds were issued and fans were left broken hearted.